Need to Talk?

• Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: 208-398-4357. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also send a text message from 3 p.m.-midnight Mondays through Fridays.

• Suicide Prevention Action Network of Idaho has south-central Idaho and Mini-Cassia chapters that provide local support to those in need. Contact south-central Idaho president Donna Stalley at 208-733-1462.

• Support group: 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North, for those who've lost a loved one to suicide.

• Crisis Center of South Central Idaho: The state crisis center opened in November 2016 in Twin Falls. It's open to anyone who needs mental health assistance for up to 24 hours, at 570 Shoup Ave. W.