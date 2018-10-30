TWIN FALLS — A statewide suicide prevention nonprofit will close down this spring, but regional services will remain up and running under different names.
Suicide Prevention Action Network of Idaho will conclude its operations in March due to financial issues, including challenges with getting donations and grants at a statewide level.
The nonprofit’s leader hopes 11 regional chapters will remain active in some capacity, but they’ll no longer be affiliated with the organization. South-central Idaho is home to two chapters and both plan to continue their work.
SPAN of Idaho has been in existence for nearly 17 years as a grassroots advocacy group working in local communities, Idaho Falls-based executive director Jeni Griffin said Monday.
“We’re just stepping away due to financial constraints,” she said. “We’ve never wanted to compete locally for funding for our chapters.”
Local chapters will have to create their own identity, Griffin said, but their mission will continue on and regional suicide prevention resources will be offered in some capacity.
SPAN of Idaho has one employee: Griffin. The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program won’t be affected by the organization’s closure.
Donna Stalley, president of the south-central Idaho chapter, said the change will mean some legal and insurance changes for regional chapters.
As for the statewide organization, “I’m sad to see them close, but the local chapters are strong enough that they will continue right on,” Stalley said. “It’s not going to make any change in us.”
As chapter president and a licensed clinical counselor, she said she receives many phone calls from people looking for help. “I spent a lot of time talking with people and doing presentations. I think it’s nice there’s a local person.”
When she gives presentations and asks if anyone has lost someone to suicide, nearly everyone stands up, Stalley said.
“The branches are going to stay active because there is a real need,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is educate people because the (suicide) attempts have become more and more.”
The south-central Idaho chapter meets monthly in Twin Falls to talk about what’s happening in the area. It hears updates from the Twin Falls County Coroner’s office about the number of suicides that month and the ages of those affected.
The group’s upcoming project is to pursue a large billboard — most likely on Kimberly Road — about suicide prevention and with the phone number for the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. The local chapter has already secured funding for the project.
Volunteers also hand out rubber bracelets with the phone number for the suicide prevention hotline. It holds a monthly support group in Twin Falls. And it hands out books to those affected on coping with the loss of a loved one to suicide.
Retired Cassia County school nurse Kyle Hodges, co-chairwoman for SPAN of Idaho’s Mini-Cassia chapter, said the news of the statewide organization disbanding threw their group — which is less than a year old — for a little bit of a loop.
The chapter’s board got the news in a phone call last week from Griffin, Hodges said. “She was hopeful and encouraging that local chapters would reorganize and continue the momentum.”
The Mini-Cassia chapter decided to move forward “because the fact there’s such a need and suicide is not going away,” Hodges said. “We really do need to continue to provide resources to families who’ve suffered loss.”
She said the hope is to even morph into a larger group and to have mental health support as a driving force. The chapter meets monthly and next month, it’s holding a community planning meeting.
Mini-Cassia’s chapter started in March after a community summit.
“Our community, as a total of both counties, has had a striking number of individuals who have committed suicide,” Hodges said.
The chapter held a golf scramble over the summer to raise money.
The group’s members include a large cross-section of Mini-Cassia residents, Hodges said, including a veterans representative, both county coroners, hospitals and school districts. It’s a large group, Hodges said, with a lot of manpower and stamina.
