Statewide COVID-19 spread affecting Magic Valley hospitals

TWIN FALLS — The rise of COVID-19 in Idaho is putting a strain on the number of doctors and nurses available to treat the state’s sickest patients.
Last week, Idaho added 4,104 new COVID-19 cases, with more than half them out of Ada and Canyon counties. The northern Idaho county of Kootenai also had a big increase with 368 new cases.
Those 4,104 cases represent a 29% increase compared to the week before when the state had 3,179 new cases. Almost half of all Idaho COVID-19 infections have come in the last two weeks.
The Magic Valley had fewer cases last week than the week before — there were 234 new cases in the eight-county region last week compared to 332 from July 8 to July 15, a 30% decrease.
The number of people hospitalized in the Magic Valley due to COVID-19 has been steady the last few weeks. But the Treasure Valley’s rise in COVID-19 cases affects St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical center, said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Wood River.
St. Luke’s statewide hospital system is running at about 125% normal capacity as COVID-19 patients add on top of existing patients, Kern said Monday at a Twin Falls City Council meeting. Even though the Magic Valley’s case numbers have held steady, St. Luke’s has had to move some Magic Valley staff to the Treasure Valley to help handle a spike in patients. That means fewer personnel in the Magic Valley.
Early in the pandemic, officials saw the limiting factor of the healthcare system as the number of ICU beds and ventilators versus the number of patients who may need them, Kern said. But as the virus has progressed, the focus has shifted to the number of available doctors and nurses and how often they are asked to work, he said.
“It’s how many shifts per week am I going to make my ICU nurses work and for how long before I wear them out,” Kern said. “We all know the more physicians and nurses work and don’t get breaks, the more likely they are to make mistakes, and again, I think we’re going to see deterioration in our ability to provide optimal care.”
Doctors and nurses typically take three, 12-hour shifts a week, but many are having to take extra shifts as the system fills up. Some workers travel to different hospitals depending on where the state’s hotspots are — a strain on resources in one area causes a ripple effect throughout the entire system.
“The question becomes how long can you sustain that?” Kern said. “I remain a little concerned about where things are headed. Our current projections and our rate of growth — both in positive tests and hospital numbers — would have us doubling our hospitalized patients in the next two weeks.”
The rise in cases and pressure on hospital resources is further complicated by testing delays, Kern said. Because so many people are getting sick, there aren’t enough supplies to test everyone quickly.
“We’re going to start to see more delays on our turnaround times for our less ill patients,” Kern said. “The problem that ends up causing is difficulty with contact tracing and understanding where people are getting sick from the virus.”
Last week’s Magic Valley numbers
Compared to the rest of the state, the Magic Valley did quite well last week in terms of new infections. Since the pandemic came to Idaho, the Magic Valley has never had a fewer percentage of the state’s cases — 6% — in a given week.
Cassia and Minidoka counties have seen their case totals hold steady for a few weeks now. Forty two people contracted COVID-19 in each Mini-Cassia county in the last seven days.
In Twin Falls, there were 86 new cases, a 27% decrease from the week before. Jerome County had a relatively high 35 new cases, but it was a marked reduction from the 56 cases last week. Other Magic Valley counties saw their case numbers decrease as well.
Statewide, 25 people died from COVID-19 last week, 19 of them in Ada and Canyon counties. Since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 has killed 135 Idahoans. There have been more than 30 deaths in the last two weeks alone.
In the Magic Valley, Minidoka County, Blaine County and Twin Falls County each had one death last week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
