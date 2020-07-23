Statewide COVID-19 spread affecting Magic Valley hospitals

Early in the pandemic, officials saw the limiting factor of the healthcare system as the number of ICU beds and ventilators versus the number of patients who may need them, Kern said. But as the virus has progressed, the focus has shifted to the number of available doctors and nurses and how often they are asked to work, he said.

“It’s how many shifts per week am I going to make my ICU nurses work and for how long before I wear them out,” Kern said. “We all know the more physicians and nurses work and don’t get breaks, the more likely they are to make mistakes, and again, I think we’re going to see deterioration in our ability to provide optimal care.”

Doctors and nurses typically take three, 12-hour shifts a week, but many are having to take extra shifts as the system fills up. Some workers travel to different hospitals depending on where the state’s hotspots are — a strain on resources in one area causes a ripple effect throughout the entire system.

“The question becomes how long can you sustain that?” Kern said. “I remain a little concerned about where things are headed. Our current projections and our rate of growth — both in positive tests and hospital numbers — would have us doubling our hospitalized patients in the next two weeks.”