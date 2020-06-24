Statewide COVID-19 cases up 172% from last week: Magic Valley cases up 35%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — After a slight dip last week, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Magic Valley was back up over the past week, but not as much as the state's total: Across Idaho there have been 1,013 new cases in the last seven days, a 172% jump compared to the 372 a week before.

That’s the most COVID-19 cases the state has had in a week — by a lot. The previous seven-day high had been 812 cases back in early April. In early and mid-May, Idaho was seeing fewer than 200 new cases a week.

There were 243 new cases on June 24 alone, a new one-day high. Overall, Idaho has now had 4,645 cases during the pandemic.

Most of the new cases have been in the Treasure Valley. Canyon (177 new cases), Payette (30 new cases) and Ada (498 new cases) counties all saw their case totals more than triple compared to the week before.

That massive spike has already come with consequences for Ada County, which had to revert to the more stringent Stage 3 of Idaho's four-stage reopening plan, which gradually eases restrictions on businesses and events. The reintroduction of Stage 3 in Ada County once again closed some businesses and limited gatherings to fewer than 50 people.