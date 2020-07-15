Statewide COVID-19 cases keep shooting up: Magic Valley cases rising more gradually

The Magic Valley hasn’t seen a case increase on par with the Treasure Valley’s. But there’s still a clear upward trend. The 332 cases last week were the most the region has had during the pandemic — when Blaine County experienced a major outbreak in late March and early April there was a week with 285 new cases.

According to the South Central Public Health District, more people are getting infected in public areas, as opposed to earlier in the pandemic when many Magic Valley cases originated in nursing homes and food processing plants.

Many people aren’t wearing masks or practicing social distancing, which is leading to more people getting sick, the health district said.

“We are seeing a growing number of people exposed to COVID-19 because they are taking unnecessary risks,” South Central Public Health District Epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell said.

There’s been another shift, too. Earlier in the pandemic, many people who got sick knew how they’d gotten sick — a family member or coworker had passed the coronavirus onto them. Now there are more people getting sick who have no idea how they caught the disease.