Statehouse roundup, 3.11.20: New bill would phase out master educator premium program

STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DUTIESA late-session showdown over the nuances of policy-setting and budget-writing could be brewing in the Legislature.

And it involves the House Education Committee sparring with the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee over the roles and responsibilities of state superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s State Department of Education.

On Wednesday, House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, introduced a new bill that would write into state law that the SDE has responsibility to administer the Idaho System for Education Excellence (ISEE), a crucial education data system.

Clow said his bill “deals with what I would describe as some confusion in state law as to who has responsibility for what, especially when it comes to information services.”

Clow’s bill appears to be a response to JFAC’s March 3 action to move the SDE’s IT and data management programs to the State Board of Education.

There are serious stakes, too. JFAC’s move, handled through the budgeting process, would take $2.7 million and 18 full-time positions away from the SDE and given it to the State Board.

Clow’s bill could block that.