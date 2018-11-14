BOISE —The official Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree will be cut Monday from the Bammel residence at 3462 S. Coleridge Place in southeast Boise. The blue spruce started out as the family’s live Christmas tree almost 30 years ago.
“It was decorated each year,” Brad Bammel said in a statement, until it grew higher than his reach with a broom handle from his tallest step-ladder.
Cutting will begin about 9 a.m., with transporting beginning around 12 p.m. The Department of Lands will cut and rig the tree for lifting, Boise Crane will load it and the Idaho Transportation Department will haul the tree to its destination at the Statehouse. Boise Police will provide the escort.
After the tree is trimmed and set, it’s expected to stand about 35 feet high. Early Tuesday morning, the Department of Administration’s Facility Services crew will string thousands of LED lights on the tree.
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and First Lady Lori Otter will host the Statehouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 on the Statehouse front steps.
