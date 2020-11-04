State’s medical disaster committee asks Little for mask mandate

TWIN FALLS — For the tenth week in a row, the Magic Valley set a new high for COVID-19 cases. Cases were down slightly — but effectively flat — statewide.
Even though the case numbers throughout the state were flat this week, Idaho’s COVID-19 situation still appears to be trending in the wrong direction.
On Tuesday, the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little, asking him to impose a statewide mask mandate as hospitals are overwhelmed due to staff shortages and rising hospitalizations.
Eleven Idaho doctors, from hospitals around the state, sit on that medical advisory committee, which was charged with setting Idaho’s triage guidelines during an emergency. The committee’s letter to the governor said that in some parts of the state, hospitals are at the point where they’ll start having to triage patients. Other areas are rapidly approaching that point.
A mandate would slow the spread of the virus, the committee wrote, and help hospitals avoid having to triage care. Some hospitals, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, have already been reducing medical offerings, such as elective procedures.
Throughout the pandemic, Little has passed the mask mandate issue on to local authorities. Some local governments and health districts have imposed mandates, but more have refused to impose mandates even as Idaho doctors and healthcare workers plead for them.
With a few exceptions, Magic Valley governments have taken little action to slow the spread of COVID-19. All of Blaine County except for Carey, and Fairfield in Camas County, have mask mandates, but other Magic Valley officials have avoided mandates, opting instead to strongly encourage residents to wear masks.
With the Magic Valley’s hospitals either at capacity or overwhelmed — and staff exhausted — the region’s largest city appears likely to impose a mask mandate.
On Monday, the Twin Falls City Council discussed issuing a mask mandate, with four of the seven council members definitively stating they would support one. Five council members voted to have city staff draft a mandate. The council will vote on a mandate at its upcoming Monday meeting.
Below average
Cases steadily rose all through October as St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical professionals predicted.
There were 1,230 new cases in the eight-county Magic Valley region. There have been more than 1,100 cases here each of the last three weeks. Idaho had 6,101 cases.
Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome and Lincoln counties all set new highs for COVID-19 cases this week. Gooding County had 116 cases, nearly double its tally from three weeks ago. Jerome County — 171 cases last week — has seen its case numbers nearly triple since mid-October. Lincoln County had about 20 cases a week in mid-October but 55 last week.
Hospitals continue to struggle to deal with high COVID-19 patient volumes and inadequate staffing. As of Tuesday, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 46 COVID-19 patients, making up 29% of the facility’s hospitalizations. St. Luke’s Boise hospital had 18 COVID-19 patients, making up 8% of total hospitalizations. St. Luke's Nampa had 15 COVID-19 patients, 21% of its hospitalizations.
Healthcare facilities aren’t overwhelmed due to a shortage of beds, although they do have significantly more patients than they would during a typical fall.
The larger problem has been staffing. Nurses and doctors have been catching COVID-19 in public places. Those healthcare workers can’t work when they’re sick, which forces uninfected staff to more — and longer — shifts. Some Magic Valley businesses have also had staffing problems for the same reason.
On Wednesday, the South Central Public Health District said that the Magic Valley has had its first two flu-related deaths of the year: a Blaine-County man older than 60 and a Twin Falls County woman older than 80. Both were also infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 has now killed 104 people in the Magic Valley, including 52 in Twin Falls alone. The Gem State has had 664 deaths.
