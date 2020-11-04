State’s medical disaster committee asks Little for mask mandate

TWIN FALLS — For the tenth week in a row, the Magic Valley set a new high for COVID-19 cases. Cases were down slightly — but effectively flat — statewide.

Even though the case numbers throughout the state were flat this week, Idaho’s COVID-19 situation still appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

On Tuesday, the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee sent a letter to Gov. Brad Little, asking him to impose a statewide mask mandate as hospitals are overwhelmed due to staff shortages and rising hospitalizations.

Eleven Idaho doctors, from hospitals around the state, sit on that medical advisory committee, which was charged with setting Idaho’s triage guidelines during an emergency. The committee’s letter to the governor said that in some parts of the state, hospitals are at the point where they’ll start having to triage patients. Other areas are rapidly approaching that point.

A mandate would slow the spread of the virus, the committee wrote, and help hospitals avoid having to triage care. Some hospitals, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, have already been reducing medical offerings, such as elective procedures.