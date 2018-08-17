KIMBERLY — A Kimberly childcare provider’s license was revoked last week after police found a 2-year-old sleeping alone on a sidewalk and eight children left unsupervised inside in a filthy home.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a notice of revocation of Sunset Child Care’s license, effective Aug. 6, spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said Friday.
The action was initiated following a visit to the child care center by law enforcement.
Sunset Child Care, an in-home childcare and preschool on Sunset Lane, was also notified its provider agreement with the Idaho Child Care Program was terminated, Forbing-Orr said. ICCP, federal money administered by the state, covers a portion of child care expenses for low-income families.
Brandi Olsen, owner of Sunset Child Care, didn’t immediately return a phone call Friday from the Times-News.
The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department hasn’t sent a report yet to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, but will recommend injury to a child charges, detective and school resource officer Shane Saufley said Friday. It’s unknown yet whether it will recommend misdemeanor or felony charges.
He said he can’t divulge further details about the incident.
IDHW revoked the center's license based on “non-compliance with health standards, fire standards and supervision of children,” according to an Aug. 6 letter to Olsen obtained by the Times-News through a public records request.
The action came after the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department responded to a complaint Aug. 2 of a 2-year-old sleeping unsupervised in a blanket on the sidewalk outside Sunset Child Care, within walking distance of a canal and Highway 30, IDHW wrote in the letter.
Police entered the house through “an unlocked and partially open front door” and saw eight children inside without adult supervision.
Police found childcare provider Olsen and resident Tracy Lilue in a locked room and “not actively involved with or providing direct observation for the children in the home," IDHW wrote.
“Kimberly Police Department officers observed the home to be filthy and cluttered with a lack of space for the children," the letter states.
They also saw food and clothing throughout the home, and lizards and turtles in tanks “that were not clean, contained mold and smelled badly.” One room appeared to have dogs inside, but police couldn’t gain entry.
Police also observed a hook-type latch on an outside door and door frame, “which when locked would restrict exit from the home.”
Police placed Olsen’s biological children outside of the home, IDHW wrote in the letter, and other children were released to their parents. Olsen had not made mandatory reporting of the incident to the state.
The daycare provider’s biological children are no longer in the home, Saufley said.
Saufley recommends people who are looking for a daycare center should go into the facility to check things out. “Be a little bit more vigilant as far as who you’re placing your kids with.”
If community members see things of concern at a daycare facility, call the Idaho CareLine at 2-1-1 to report it to the state.
