State officials conducting survey to better understand how Idahoans are faring during pandemic
Coronavirus COVID-19
CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

Idahoans can now participate in a new, anonymous statewide survey to better understand how residents are grappling with the many interruptions and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gem State, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare press release.

The Division of Behavioral Health in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting the survey, which asks questions about mental health, financial instability, vaccination status, social changes and other pandemic-related issues.

“The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Division of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”

Having a greater understanding of the impacts COVID-19 has had on Idahoans will help inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination, according to the press release. Results will be posted to the Division of Behavioral Health webpage, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and https://ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow/.

The survey is open to all Idaho residents through Oct. 31 and can found at: https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41586564/24e3/

The DBH COVID-19 website provides substantial resources, information, and real time updates, including information on the statewide COVID Help Now Hotline and the COVID Counseling Assistance for Frontline Workers.

