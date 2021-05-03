State, local health officials take new approach to encouraging vaccines

The CDC pausing and re-examining the safety of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is proof that the health system is actively ensuring these vaccines are safe, Kern said.

“We can see this is a very safe vaccine, and one of the most effective we’ve ever seen,” Kern said.

One way to look at effectiveness is to consider the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who have been vaccinated. According to state data, there have been 200 reported “breakthrough cases,” which represents about 0.5% of all people fully vaccinated in the state.

But reaching people and communicating that message is difficult in communities where there is a lack of trust. Bodily said this is a challenge the public health district is taking on.

For example, there are disparities in the percentage of people getting vaccinated who live in cities compared to those getting vaccinated who live in more rural areas.

“The farther from a city base you get, the less population that has been vaccinated,” Bodily said.

This likely due to a multitude of factors, but one could be that public health offices and programs are less prevalent in rural areas. Bodily said, typically, public health offices and programs located near city centers.