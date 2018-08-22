Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TWIN FALLS — Six Magic Valley counties are under an air quality advisory until noon Thursday due to smoke from western wildfires.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued the advisory at noon Wednesday for Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. The air quality index in these areas has reached the unhealthy level.

“All outdoor open burning is prohibited,” said Bobby Dye, regional manager of air quality and remediation.

The department says the unhealthy range means everyone may begin to experience adverse health effects from the air quality. Members of sensitive groups could have more serious health effects and should avoid going outdoors or exerting themselves.

“Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion and limit time outdoors,” the department said in a statement.

“This is the only time we have been in the unhealthy category this entire year,” Dye said.

On Tuesday, most of the smoke was coming from wildfires in Canada, but on Wednesday, DEQ was seeing more smoke blowing in from central Oregon.

“Air quality can change drastically with the slightest change in weather,” Dye said.

Residents can find real-time air quality information at airquality.deq.idaho.gov.

