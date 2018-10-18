HAILEY — Blaine County, the city of Hailey, Flood Control District No. 9 and Trout Unlimited are putting state funding to work to repair some of the Big Wood River problems that either contributed to or resulted from the river overflowing its banks in 2017.
The total project cost is $306,334. Blaine County received $121,331 from the Idaho Department of Water Resources to implement changes that will shorten the duration of surface water impacts. Flood Control District No. 9 will contribute $111,779 to the project, and Blaine County will contribute $60,000 cash to the project and $13,224 of in-kind grant administrative services.
Hailey will use grant funds to create water conveyance channels and drainage in the Della View neighborhood where some residents were kept out of their homes for over a month in the spring of 2017.
To address water supply for agriculture in Blaine County just south of Bellevue, Flood Control District No. 9 and Trout Unlimited have acquired funds to repair damage to diversion structures and reduce sedimentation. In August, the Flood Control District No. 9 was awarded a $90,000 grant from Idaho Department of Water Resources for flood mitigation and stream restoration off Glendale Road. Earlier this year, Trout Unlimited received a $65,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for the same project.
For more information, call 208-788-4221, ext. 18, or 208-788-5508 or 208-806-1709 or 208-928-7656.
