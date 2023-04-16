The Idaho Water Resource Board is accepting applications for the 2023 State Flood Management Grant program through June 2.

The State Flood Management Grant program, made permanent by the Legislature with about $1 million in available funding, is open to flood control districts, drainage districts, irrigation districts, canal companies, municipalities, counties and other public entities that may have incurred flood damage in recent times.

The maximum budget for each project is $200,000; a 50% local match is required with non-state dollars. Eligible projects, in general, include repairing stream channels damaged by floods, stream channel improvement, flood-risk reduction, and flood-prevention projects.

Details of grant evaluation criteria are available online at https://tinyurl.com/muek27be.

The Idaho Water Resource Board in July 2022 approved 10 flood management grants statewide at a cost of about $1,070,000, and a similar schedule is expected this year. New grant applications will be scored by staff and projects will be recommended for consideration at the board’s July meeting in Moscow.

Board officials are encouraging applications from new water entities/communities in the 2023 grant program. New applicants will receive five extra points in the scoring of proposals. Projects also are scored on the basis of readiness, urgency, benefits, cost-share funding and more. Projects must be shovel-ready and under construction in the late fall of 2023, according to the grant criteria, or funds could be reallocated to other projects.

No more than 50% of the grant's total budget can be spent in any single board region of Idaho. Application guidelines and forms are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yckdpezn.