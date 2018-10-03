BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education is accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in grades kindergarten through six.
Winning entries from each grade will be published on the State Department of Education website and one drawing will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card. The young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
Drawings should be on an 8.5-by-11 piece of paper in a landscape format and must be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, school district and teacher’s name. Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items.
For a look at contest guidelines and past winners, go to sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest.
The deadline for submitting artwork is Nov. 2. Entries should be mailed to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Rachelle Armstrong, P.O. Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0027.
