TWIN FALLS — The Idaho State Board of Education is hosting regional Evaluation Review trainings and Master Educator Premium workshops throughout the state, open to all educators.

The local schedule is as follows:

  • Region 4 Evaluation Review Training — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10, College of Southern Idaho, Taylor 277, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls
  • Region 4 MEP Workshop — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, CSI, Taylor 277

The Evaluation Review Training will be identical to the training received by state review team members conducting the annual reviews. The Master Educator Premium Workshop will include an overview of requirements, samples of evidence aligned to the rubric and an open forum for questions and answers.

Space is limited and pre-registration at goo.gl/forms/7EKD5f4A7MCfK0uf2 is required.

For more information, email christina.linder@osbe.idaho.gov or 17-18evaluations@osbe.idaho.gov.

