State Board report highlights consequences of 9th grade GPA drop during the pandemic

The declines are more stark among students of color, English language learners, and low-income youth — groups that were all more likely to have in-person learning disrupted during the pandemic.

If those students can’t improve their GPA’s over the next three years, the drop could impact their ability to participate in two programs meant to encourage Idaho youth to pursue higher education, the report says.

State Board staff is diving into 2020-21 data to evaluate COVID-19’s learning impacts. State Board members discussed the first batch of findings at Thursday’s meeting.

Board staff focused on ninth grade GPAs because these averages are the most sensitive to COVID-19’s impacts. GPA’s accumulate over time, so students from 10th to 12th grade would have some buffer on their GPA’s from years predating the pandemic.

The majority of Idaho’s students spent the 2020-21 school year in a hybrid-learning environment, but never learned completely online, according to preliminary data from the State Department of Education cited in the report.