Nampa woman attempted to hire someone to kill her husband, police say

NAMPA — A 57-year-old woman has been arrested after police alleged she attempted to hire someone to kill her husband.

Hsiang Jung Chen of Nampa was arrested on suspicion of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Chen was booked into the Canyon County Jail on Thursday “without incident,” according to police and online jail records.

At 11:24 a.m. Thursday the department received information about the alleged felony from Chen’s husband, police said. A Nampa officer then contacted the husband and detectives, with the help of an unidentified person that had a business relationship with Chen, were able to set up a “controlled meeting” with Chen, according to Nampa police.

Nampa Police spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Idaho Statesman by email that the department has been in contact with the man that Chen attempted to hire and he won’t be facing any criminal charges because “he didn’t do anything illegal.”

Authorities said the husband is “safe and uninjured” and the investigation is ongoing.