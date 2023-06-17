Seven Magic Valley counties will receive more than a quarter of Idaho’s $38 million in payments from the Department of the Interior as part of the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) act.

Blaine, Cassia and Twin Falls counties will each receive more than $2 million. At the low end, Jerome County will receive $303,081.

Because local governments cannot tax federal lands, annual PILT payments help to defray the costs associated with maintaining important community services.

PILT payments are made for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the Department’s bureaus, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and National Park Service.

In addition, PILT payments cover federal lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission.

Payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county or jurisdiction and the population of that county or jurisdiction.

Since PILT payments began in 1977, the department has distributed nearly $11.4 billion to states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Department collects more than $26.3 billion in revenue annually from commercial activities on public lands. A portion of those revenues is shared with states and counties.

The balance is deposited into the U.S. Treasury, which, in turn, pays for a broad array of federal activities, including PILT funding.

The formula used to compute the payments is based on population, revenue-sharing payments, and the amount of federal land within an affected county. PILT payments are made in addition to other federal payments to states, such as those for oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing, and timber harvesting.

Individual payments may vary from year to year as a result of changes in acreage data, which are updated annually by the federal agency administering the land; prior-year federal revenue-sharing payments reported annually by the governor of each state; inflationary adjustments using the Consumer Price Index; and population data, which are updated using information from the U.S. Census Bureau.

For a look at county budgets, the Idaho State Controller’s office has made the Transparent Idaho website available. Using this website, people can view county budgets, expenditures, and revenues.

Below are the payments to the counties in the Magic Valley:

Blaine: $2,707,727

Cassia: $2,732,485

Gooding: $793,253

Jerome: $303,081

Lincoln: $1,058,961

Minidoka: $556,504

Twin Falls: $2,008,657

