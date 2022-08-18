Kid's Corner a favorite for youngers at Gooding Fair

GOODING — Children can enjoy a retreat when there’s downtime at the Gooding County Fair and Rodeo.

They were recipients of smiles and high-fives Thursday afternoon at Kid's Corner. It was one of the more bustling areas of the fair, as kids created bookmarks, built masterpieces using connectable blocks, glued a yarn design, or won a book from the “bookwalk” — similar to a cakewalk but the winner receives a book instead of baked goods.

The activity, held at the commercial building, came together thanks to the creative mind of a fair official and the willingness of Gooding High School cheerleaders.

“Sometimes there isn’t a lot going on at the fair during the afternoons,” Assistant Fair Manager Jaime Lancaster said.

Children might be involved with livestock shows in the morning, but then not have anything to do until the carnival opens later in the day. Or, parents might want to go to fair booths that children aren't interested in. It was a problem until Lancaster thought up the plan for the children’s activities.

She got in touch with cheerleader coach Chelsea Lee, who encouraged the 27 varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders to help run the activities.

“I had the idea and Chelsea ran with it,” Lancaster said.

The free event, in its second year, has gotten a great reception, Lee said. The cheerleaders agreed to help, as they did three-hour shifts Thursday.

“We are always looking for ways to serve the community,” Lee said.

The result was a low-budget way to keep children, ranging from elementary school age to high school, entertained for either a few minutes or longer.

“Sometimes they will be here for 15 minutes, or 45,” Lee said, “but we had some kids that have literally stayed for hours.” And because of its popularity and the return visits of the same children, Kid's Corner has increased the number of activities available. One of them involves Slime. The fair board pays for materials.

“I’m just hanging out,” 13-year-old Trey Kelsey said as he built a figure with K’Nex blocks with his younger brother. He said he was glad to have something to do Thursday afternoon.

In another section of Kid's Corner, Dezi Jacobsen, going into her fifth year of cheerleading, patiently encouraged a youngster as he designed a bookmark. She then helped put on a final touch — a blue ribbon.

“It’s fun to spend time with members of the community,” Jacobsen said.

Lee said she expected a good crowd of children Friday afternoon during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink luncheon, as parents attending the fundraiser drop off their children for awhile.

The activities continue through Saturday.