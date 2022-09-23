Incumbents ducking debates

Career politicians Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are refusing to debate their opponents because they cannot defend the extreme positions they have taken, say Wendy Norman and Kaylee Peterson.

Norman is running against Simpson in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District; Peterson opposes Fulcher in the 1st Congressional District.

“These professional politicians think their party labels and their huge war chests will carry them through, so they feel free to do whatever furthers their careers,” Norman said. “They are afraid to face the voters and try to defend the things they have done that are against Idaho’s interests.”

Peterson said Fulcher votes with the extreme right-wing in Congress but runs from his record at home. “He consistently puts politics over country. Refusing to debate is a slap in the face to voters.”

“Public discourse is a bedrock principle of our democracy,” Norman said. “It is insulting to the people of the 2nd District for Simpson to turn his back on them.”

Peterson and Norman said voters should send a message in November. “We need to hold their feet to the fire,” they said. “If we let them get away with this, they’ll continue to put their own interests ahead of the interests of Idaho. We need to remind them of who they work for.”