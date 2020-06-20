× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glen Dilworth just skimmed the surface of the water at 98 mph while test driving a jet boat on the Snake River about a week before last year’s Idaho Regatta in Burley. Then a gust of wind lifted his boat onto its side. The boat suddenly took a hard left and rolled, sending its 71-year-old driver through the air and into the water.

“There was no blood,” Dilworth said. “But I caught my leg below my knee cap on the steering wheel.”

A huge hematoma engulfed his leg, virtually ending his career as a powerboat racer.

Or maybe not.

“I’d like to race again,” he said Wednesday as he mulled the idea. “I might get in a boat this year.”

A year after his wreck, Dilworth, one of several co-founders of the annual Regatta, still has a black and blue contusion the size of a half-dollar to remind him of the inherent dangers of powerboat racing.

But no matter what, the excitement of the race has drawn him back every summer since the Regatta’s inception 45 years ago.

‘I might drive again’

The 2020 Idaho Regatta begins Friday at the Burley Golf Course Marina.

“I might drive a boat in the vintage jet race on Friday,” Dilworth said, still pondering the idea. The vintage jet class competition is a sort of training course for new drivers to learn how to race against other boats.

Dilworth’s love of engines and racing started on circle tracks in Pocatello when he was in his 20s. But the 1966 Burley High School graduate switched from cars to boats when he met powerboat aficionado Don Moyle, also from Burley.

Moyle, who owned Moyle Mink Farm with his brother Lee, asked Dilworth to help him tune his Chrysler Hemi, which spit fire when running.

“The engine sounded like it was shooting at ducks,” Dilworth said. “Pop. Bang. Bang. Pop.”

He reset the firing sequence and the popping promptly stopped; Dilworth and Moyle became instant buddies.

“Don was a very, very good friend of mine,” Dilworth said. “He loved winning. He loved the sport of driving a powerboat. You know — put the pedal to the metal and it pushes your back against the seat and the wind tries to rip the helmet off your head.”

Numerous records have been broken at the Idaho Regatta, which used to be called the Burley Regatta before its fame grew.

Dilworth has driven jet boats at speeds of up to 100 mph on the river. He says he builds a boat, not for its top speed, but for its quickness.

Canadian Jeff Vanicheck broke the 200 mph barrier in 1996 in a quarter-mile drag boat competition.

The Indianapolis 500 of boat racing

Moyle, Dilworth and a few others from the area competed in the early ’70s in powerboat races across the country. But after racing at various courses, “we realized we had a better spot in Burley than anywhere we race,” Dilworth said.

In 1975, Moyle pitched his idea for the Regatta to the Burley City Council and asked permission to use the boat docks and grassy park at the marina — enough room to fit several thousand spectators opposite Crow Island. Councilman Lex Kunau became the regatta’s first chairman and its biggest advocate, Dilworth said.

Twenty-five boats — some local and some from the Utah Speedboat Association — raced in June that year.

“That first year went over so well, we had 70 boats register the next year,” Dilworth said.

“It got almost too big,” he said. “We had 2,500 to 3,000 spectators in 1981.”

Contestants travel all over the U.S. on the American Powerboat Association Inboard Racing Circuit. Racers have come to Burley from as far away as Florida.

“Some boat racers consider this the Indy 500 of boat racing,” Dilworth said.

A 5-mile heat consists of four laps around a mile-and-a-quarter course that loops around Crow and Easter islands east of the Snake River Bridge on U.S. Highway 30.

The annual lovefest for the Snake River continues to bring in millions of dollars every year to the Mini-Cassia area.

“I bring in $8,000 in cash and I go home on a credit card,” Dark Side of the Moon team owner Bill Moore told Dilworth “a long time ago,” he said.

“Now it costs me more than a thousand dollars and I live here,” Dilworth said.

Regatta race board chairman Louis Schindler has been involved in the Regatta since he started to drive for Moyle.

“We like to tag it ‘Idaho’s premier boat race,’” Schindler said. “I’ve been to a lot of boat races. To me, Burley has the greatest venue, the most space for boats, the most space for people.”

Traditionally the Regatta is held on the last full weekend of June. For the racers, it’s a long weekend, beginning Thursday at Show and Shine at City Park in Rupert and ending Sunday with an awards banquet at the conclusion of racing.

Legends right here in town

The success of the Idaho Regatta is due in part to a unique combination of personalities involved from the beginning.

While first traveling the circuit, the Burley powerboat group met the legendary father-son racing team who ran the “Hot Canary” out of Provo, Utah. Bill Faulkner Sr. started racing in 1970, with a very young Bill Faulkner Jr. in tow.

“I think I can speak for the whole boat-racing community: We’re grateful for what the town of Burley has given us for 35 years,” the younger Faulkner told the Times-News in 2010. “It’s one of the biggest races in our sport every year...”

To entice racers to come to Burley, Moyle donated a custom-fit mink coat — an award which would become known simply as the “Moyle Mink” — to the top powerboater each year.

The elder Faulkner won two Moyle Minks at the Idaho Regatta for his wife Marlene.

When Faulkner Sr. died of cancer in 1984, the matriarch of the Faulkner team created the Bill Faulkner Memorial Trophy to keep her husband’s memory alive. The traveling trophy was passed to each year’s Moyle Mink winner.

Faulkner Jr. then took over the steering wheel and was eventually followed by his youngest brother, Lance, who twice won the Moyle Mink and accompanying Faulkner trophy.

Lance Faulkner, a three-time inductee into the American Power Boat Association Hall of Champions, died in 2001 at age 30 when he wrecked a boat he was testing on Lake Mead. He held every national/divisional title and nearly every speed record in the Super Stock class, according to his obituary.

A total of 40 of the highly coveted Moyle Minks were awarded over the years, said Mark Moyle, who took over the Moyle team when his father retired after being injured in a motorcycle wreck.

Don Moyle retired a dozen years ago and left Burley for Durango, Mexico. But he returned to see the Regatta each June until his death early last year, Dilworth said.

Meanwhile, Dilworth — who has been inventing jet boat parts and setting world records with those parts for 30 years — has replaced the Moyle Mink award with metal art trophies he makes at his business, Jet Dynamics, in Burley.

Mark Moyle took over his father’s mink farm and continued to donate Moyle Minks until he sold the farm in 2015, “when the mink market tanked,” he said.

Now 48, he has raced in the Regatta since he was 12, won numerous championships and set four world records. And he’s seen the wrecks — including Dilworth’s.

“It’s always a tense moment until the condition of the driver is known,” he said.

He flipped his own powerboat two years ago on the Snake River.

“It happened so quickly that I really didn’t have time for a thought,” he told the Times-News on Friday. “I just remember the feeling of the boat grazing my body.

“I was bruised from my left shoulder blade to my left knee for nearly two weeks. The boat actually went over the top of me,” he said. “It’s by the grace of God that I wasn’t injured worse.”

After driving for decades, Mark Moyle has decided to turn his boat over to another driver.

“I’m looking forward to watching from the bank for a change.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0