Try 1 month for 99¢
Art

New family art programs are available in Ketchum starting Friday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DEV KHALSA

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is expanding its family art offerings by announcing two new programs for getting creative in 2019.

The center will offer "Après Art!" and "Look, Play and Create" to give kids and their caregivers more opportunities to enjoy art-making together. Both programs will be held at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. Participation is free.

Designed for families with kids who are 5 to 12 years old, "Après Art!" classes will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 through March 22. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime to warm up with a mug of hot chocolate after a day on the slopes and make a winter art project to take home.

"Après Art!" project themes will include:

  • Friday — snowflake printmaking
  • Jan. 25 — snowman drawing and shading
  • Feb. 1 — watercolor winterscape
  • Feb. 8 — painted monochromatic hearts
  • Feb. 15 — mixed-media silhouette
  • Feb. 22 — exploring line, color and shape with tempera paint
  • March 1 — oil pastel snowflakes
  • March 8 — mixed-media collage
  • March 15 — mitten drawing
  • March 22 — snowy skies

Children ages 1 to 5 can enjoy "Look, Play and Create" classes from 10 to 11 a.m. on second Thursdays, starting in mid-February. The program will introduce art through a series of “looking” activities and age-appropriate messy-fun projects. Go to sunvalleycenter.org for project themes and class updates beyond those listed below.

"Look, Play and Create" project themes will include:

  • Feb. 14 — watercolor Valentines
  • March 14 — salt painting
  • April 11 — collage
  • May 9 — sponge painting
  • June 13 — mural painting
  • July 11 — patriotic painting
  • Aug. 8 — printmaking and stamping
  • Sept. 12 — fall trees

For more information about family arts programming, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments