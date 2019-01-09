TWIN FALLS — City officials will meet with the public to discuss the proposed $1.7 million reconstruction of the Canyon Spring Grade.
A public work session will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Twin Falls City Hall overflow room, 203 Main Ave. E.
This is an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the project team to determine a reconstruction process with the least impact on people who use the Canyon Springs Grade, the city said.
Officials will present the proposed design for the Canyon Springs Grade and talk about the construction processes and schedule. Public comment will be accepted before the City Council advertises the project for bids.
The City Council appointed the Canyon Springs Grade Citizen Advisory Committee in 2016 to gather public input and recommend potential solutions to safety issues on the grade. The group presented the Council with nine feasible options for reconstruction in January 2017. The Council selected an option that included reconstruction and minor widening of the existing grade, and the addition of anchors and steel mesh to contain falling rock.
For more information, call Troy Vitek at 208-735-7256 or email tvitek@tfid.org.
