KETCHUM — As the threat of wildfire continues to increase, interim Ketchum Fire Chief Tom Bowman has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on all public and private lands, roads and trails within the city of Ketchum.
Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated area. With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep citizens and visitors safe and to prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires.
Under stage 1 fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited within the city of Ketchum on public and private lands, roads and trails:
- Unattended fires and campfires
- Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site or in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials
The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 fire restrictions:
- Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited acts
- Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material
- Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice. For more information, call the Ketchum Fire Department at 208-726-7805.
