Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for Ketchum

KETCHUM — Due to the threat of wildfire danger, Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin has implemented fire restrictions on all public and private lands, roads and trails situated within the boundaries of the city.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited within Ketchum on public and private lands, roads and trails:

Open fires and campfires

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited acts

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material

Fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheepherder-type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and screen of ¼ inch or less

Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated areas. With the fire season well underway, these restrictions are intended to keep citizens and visitors safe as well as prevent dangerous and damaging wildfires.

These restrictions will remain in place until midnight on Oct. 31, 2022. For additional information, please contact the Ketchum Fire Department at 208-726-7805.