St. Patrick's Day parade is back. Your guide to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2020 was about the last time most people experienced being together before the coronavirus pandemic locked down the country for a large majority of the year.

But luck be it, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are returning.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Twin Falls will start about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. It’ll be followed by a “Get Lucky” street party beginning at 5 p.m. with a performances from ElliMae Millenkamp and Aaron Golay. Beer pouring outside starts at 1 p.m. The event is organized by O’Dunken’s Draught House.

“What we are doing different this year is we are having some vendors set up booths to make it more of a festival to support other small businesses,” O’Dunken’s owner Jennifer Colvin said via Facebook message.

People wishing to enter the parade need to stop by the pub at 102 Main Avenue to sign up. Entry fees are $25 when paying cash, $26 when paying by credit card.

“We have a lot of people signed up so it should be really fun,” Colvin said.

So bring your chairs and wear your green. O’Dunkens will be serving corned beef, cabbage and brats all day as well.