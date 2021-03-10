St. Patrick's Day parade is back. Your guide to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2020 was about the last time most people experienced being together before the coronavirus pandemic locked down the country for a large majority of the year.
But luck be it, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are returning.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Twin Falls will start about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. It’ll be followed by a “Get Lucky” street party beginning at 5 p.m. with a performances from ElliMae Millenkamp and Aaron Golay. Beer pouring outside starts at 1 p.m. The event is organized by O’Dunken’s Draught House.
“What we are doing different this year is we are having some vendors set up booths to make it more of a festival to support other small businesses,” O’Dunken’s owner Jennifer Colvin said via Facebook message.
People wishing to enter the parade need to stop by the pub at 102 Main Avenue to sign up. Entry fees are $25 when paying cash, $26 when paying by credit card.
“We have a lot of people signed up so it should be really fun,” Colvin said.
So bring your chairs and wear your green. O’Dunkens will be serving corned beef, cabbage and brats all day as well.
31st Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk
Registration check/in is between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday with the opening ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at Malad Gorge State Park in Hagerman (Interstate 84 at Tuttle, exit 147). Early registration is closed, but late and race-day registration is open now. The half marathon starts at 10:30 a.m., 5.5 mile run at 10:45 a.m., 3.5 mile run at 11 a.m., and 3.5 mile walk at 11:15 a.m.
Cost: Half marathon is $55 per runner/$50 per runner for team of four or more runners. The 5.5 mile run is $40 per runner/$35 per runner for team of four or more runners. The 3.5 mile run or walk is $35 per entry/$30 per entry for team of four or more.
Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt, participation memento, celebratory lunch and drinks.
Chip timing is provided by Vector Timing. Live optional GPS tracking allows participants to see live stats while racing, including pace and distance remaining to the finish line. Audible queues will keep you posted so you can focus on the road ahead, rather than your phone for updates.
Awards will be presented to the top three overall finishers, men and women, in each event. All registered participants will receive a memento.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Pomerelle Mountain Resort
Shamrock Hunt
Search begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Shamrocks will be hidden on or around the slopes. Find a shamrock, take it to Pomerelle’s ticket office, and collect your prize.
Find a shamrock and win a goody bag. Find the golden shamrock and win a Pomerelle Mountain sweatshirt. Find the silver shamrock and win a gift certificate for a Pomerelle Adult full day lift pass.
“Pot of Gold” Challenge
Guess how many “gold pieces” are in the pot. Closest guess without going over wins the “pot of gold.” Winner notified at 3 p.m day of event.
Cost: Season pass holders ski or ride for free, day tickets for adults 13+ are $48, juniors 7-12 $35, seniors 70+ $25.
Dueling Pianos at Koto
Koto Brewing is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Reservations are highly recommended, first come first serve. The brewery typically is booked out within a week before the show so calling ASAP is advised.
Cost: $10 per person the night of.
St. Patrick’s Day Feast
The Mountain View Barn Event Center is hosting a feast from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 392 East 300 South in Jerome.
Corned beef and cabbage meal with roasted carrots and potatoes, homemade dinner rolls, Guinness barley stew, and crinkle cookies will be served. Green beer and other fun drinks as well.
Cost: Free
St Patrick’s Day Celebration
Parade starting on North Rail Street in Shoshone, plus a tumbleweed race, potluck at the Iron Horse Saloon and children activities following the parade.
Awards for the best livestock, best machinery and best dressed man and woman. Come and bring the family for a small town celebration!
For more information contact Leigh Kelley at 208-886-2016
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at North Rail Street West, Shoshone
Cost: Free