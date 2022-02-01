St. Luke's Wood River announces new leaders

KETCHUM — St. Luke’s Health System on Tuesday announced new leaders for its St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Almita Nunnelee, RN, BSN, has accepted the position of chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. Nunnelee has been working in those positions in an interim role since October and was St. Luke’s Center of Excellence Quality Programs Director prior to coming to Wood River.

“During her time as COO and CNO of St. Luke’s Wood River, Almita has exhibited leadership, an ability to problem solve and to build meaningful relationships," Mike Fenello, population health vice president for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, said. "I am confident Almita and the team at Wood River will continue to deliver exceptional care and serve the community as a trusted and valued partner.”

Joining St. Luke’s in 2003, Nunnelee has extensive experience in health care and is a proven outcomes driven leader that excels at relationship building on all levels in order to influence change and advocate for quality and safety.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Almita for numerous years. During our time together, she has been a strong advocate for Wood River — serving as our local quality director and later as leader within the St. Luke's quality and safety center of excellence," Dr. David McClusky, III, St. Luke's Wood River chief of staff, said. "I have always been impressed with her optimistic and empathetic leadership style that emphasizes the value of teamwork and respectful collaboration. St. Luke’s Wood River has been achieving outstanding quality and safety measures and we could not be more fortunate to have a leader like her in this role.”

“Over the past few months, I have been impressed with how the team at St. Luke’s Wood River operates,” Nunnelee said. “Everyone has demonstrated their dedication to becoming a highly reliable organization, promoting a culture of safety while exhibiting compassion for each other and their patients. They have been extremely welcoming, and I feel privileged to join the team and become a part of the community.”

St. Luke's also announced that Angela Brady, MHL, RN, CEN, NE-BC, will become associate chief nursing officer for St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Brady has served in numerous critical roles at St. Luke’s Wood River for over 15 years, most recently as nurse manager for medical and surgical, mother and baby and the emergency department. Brady has championed numerous process and safety improvement projects while fostering a collaborative, caring environment. She is a passionate leader and has deep roots in the Wood River Valley.

“I couldn’t ask for a more qualified leader to be by my side," Nunnelee said. "Angela’s extensive hands-on experience and knowledge of the community is invaluable. I know we will be a terrific team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0