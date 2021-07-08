St. Luke's to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE — St. Luke’s is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of required immunizations, the hospital system said in a statement Thursday.
In a message to staff, St. Luke's President and CEO Chris Roth emphasized how important vaccination is in fighting COVID-19 and the emerging variants, which are more contagious and more dangerous.
"In consideration of Idaho’s low rate of COVID-19 vaccination, the emergence and rapid spread of the Delta variant, the loosening of public health restrictions on masking and gatherings, as well as plans to return to full capacity for indoor venues, schools, and public gatherings in the fall, St. Luke’s leadership believes this is the right time to take the step of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine of all team members," the statement said.
“With more than 300 million doses administered in the United States alone, the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be extremely safe and effective, driving down positive cases and hospitalizations," said Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza. "In healthcare, our mission is to prevent illness and death. The vaccines are highly effective at preventing death and severe disease, including protecting individuals against the variants that have emerged so far. It is important to note that the overwhelming majority of current COVID hospitalizations and deaths are occurring in non-vaccinated individuals, which is preventable by becoming vaccinated.”
“Safety is a top priority for St. Luke’s, as is our obligation to protect our staff, patients, and communities from vaccine-preventable disease,” Roth said in the letter to staff. “We’ve made meaningful progress with more than 77 percent of our staff members and providers across the health system fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But we’re still not where we need to be – as an organization or as a state.”
For those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, St. Luke’s said it has an established process for requesting exemptions that follows the current guidance used for other required immunizations.
“The decision to receive the vaccine can be difficult for some and I believe it is important that team members who have not yet received the vaccine are able to ask questions and gather all the information they need,” Roth said. “We will be providing information and resources via multiple avenues for our employees and providers to assist them.”
St. Luke’s will require all employees, providers, contractors, students and volunteers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1.