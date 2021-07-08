St. Luke's to require staff to get COVID-19 vaccines

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Safety is a top priority for St. Luke’s, as is our obligation to protect our staff, patients, and communities from vaccine-preventable disease,” Roth said in the letter to staff. “We’ve made meaningful progress with more than 77 percent of our staff members and providers across the health system fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But we’re still not where we need to be – as an organization or as a state.”

For those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, St. Luke’s said it has an established process for requesting exemptions that follows the current guidance used for other required immunizations.

“The decision to receive the vaccine can be difficult for some and I believe it is important that team members who have not yet received the vaccine are able to ask questions and gather all the information they need,” Roth said. “We will be providing information and resources via multiple avenues for our employees and providers to assist them.”

St. Luke’s will require all employees, providers, contractors, students and volunteers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1.

