TWIN FALLS — The St. Luke’s Health System, which includes three major medical centers in the Magic Valley, will eliminate about 2% of its workforce by April, citing operational and financial challenges.

The job reductions will affect employees “primarily in non-clinical and administrative area roles” and became necessary to combat “sustained headwinds across the health care landscape,” brought on partly by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital system said in a news release.

The specific impact on the system’s hospitals in Twin Falls, Jerome and Ketchum won’t be known until affected employees are notified next week, Kelly Franson, a St. Luke’s spokesperson, told the Times-News on Wednesday.

“There’s no easy way to do this, period,” said Franson, adding the most significant impacts would likely be in the Boise area, where St. Luke’s has the “largest footprint.”

In addition to about 150 positions that have been eliminated through recent attrition, St. Luke’s said about 200 other jobs would be cut by April. The system employs more than 16,000 people.

“We understand that these decisions impact people — our colleagues and often, our friends, whose contributions are valued — which is why this is a difficult decision to reach,” St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth said in the release.

But, Roth said, St. Luke’s expenses are rising faster than the rates the system is paid for its services. A “pent-up demand for services, workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions and a more complicated payment environment” were among other factors that forced the system to take action, according to the release.

“This trend is not sustainable, and we expect significant financial and resource pressures to continue,” Roth said. “We have outlined multiple response plans to help ensure our ability to deliver on our mission and advance our performance in this complex environment.”

St. Luke’s also operates dozens of clinics, labs and imaging centers throughout the Magic Valley — including in Hailey, Buhl and Burley.