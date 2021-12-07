St. Luke's permanently closes Jerome OB, operating room services

JEROME — The St. Luke's Health System announced Tuesday that the obstetric and operating room services at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center will remain closed.

Those services were closed temporarily on July 28 as the hospital system dealt with COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday's announcement makes the closure permanent.

The health system said the closure is due to the difficulty of recruiting highly trained staff in rural areas.

All other services provided at St. Luke’s Jerome, including the emergency department and inpatient care, remain fully operational.

Prenatal OB outpatient appointments continue at St. Luke’s Clinic - Jerome Family Medicine.

OB and OR services continue to be available for patients at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Staff members and providers impacted by the closure are being redeployed to other areas to serve patients.

“Given our longstanding and ongoing commitment to the Jerome community, closing these services at St. Luke’s Jerome was a difficult decision,” said Arlen Blaylock, the chief operating officer for St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome. “We appreciate the flexibility our teams have demonstrated, and we are grateful for our patients and their understanding of this change.”

