St. Luke's Magic Valley stops admitting children as hospital fills due to COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center said it will temporarily not accept children patients as the hospital deals with an increase in COVID-19 patients.

Patients under the age of 18 from the Magic Valley needing treatment will be transferred to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise — 128 miles away from the Twin Falls hospital.

Pediatric patients already in the hospital will stay in Twin Falls and newborns and neonatal intensive care unit patients will still be admitted at the Twin Falls hospital, the St. Luke's Health System said.

On Thursday, 31% — 37 of the 119 — of the patients admitted to the hospital were COVID-19 patients, according to the hospital's data. Of all patients in the hospital (those admitted Thursday and those already there), 24% are COVID patients. More patients are being treated at St. Luke's Magic Valley than have been there at any point during the pandemic.

St. Luke's spokesperson Michelle Bartlome said the policy became effective at 7 a.m. Friday and will be reevaluated on a regular basis as hospital resources fluctuate.

