St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center's maternity unit didn't have to wait long for the New Year's first baby.

Little América Viviana arrived 10 days early on Sunday — less than an hour after midnight, her parents, Laura and Edgar of Rogerson, said.

“My due date was Jan. 10,” her mother said.

Weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long, a St. Luke's statement says. América is her parents' first child.

The statement didn't provide the family's last name.

Named by her soccer fan father, América spent New Year’s Day sleeping and eating, the statement said. All members of the family are doing well, though Edgar admits he came close to passing out while Laura was in labor.

“I was able to cut the cord,” he said proudly.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation provided a gift basket for the newborn, with diapers, a diaper bag, a baby blanket, stuffed animals, a onesie and other goodies.