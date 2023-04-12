TWIN FALLS — After three years, employees and patients have a new look at St. Luke’s medical centers in southern Idaho.

Instead of masks, there are smiles.

Citing low risk of COVID-19 transmission, St. Luke’s on Wednesday updated its universal mask mandate. It was April 3, 2020 when the policy was put in place as the nation braced for the uncertainty of a virus the medical community knew little about.

But on Wednesday, when walking down hospital hallways, “It’s like getting to know people all over again,” said Kelly Franson, public relations manager.

There is excitement in the air, said Dr. Joshua Kern, chief medical officer for St. Luke's Magic Valley, Jerome, and Wood River, with some employees even posting photos of themselves on social media using the #nomasks hashtag.

“I think there was a love/hate relationship with masks,” Kern said.

The intent has always been to protect patients, and protect employees, he said, and there were employees who were ready for the hospital to lift the requirement and others fine with keeping it. Some may even still wear masks at work.

Although the majority of hospitals across the nation still have mask mandates, Kern said, the trend of removing them has been rolling across the country for the last month.

Intermountain Health, which operates a hospital in Burley, reversed mask protocols for its facilities across the Intermountain West on March 15.

Masks, which became a symbol of the pandemic, are the latest to go, and St. Luke’s has revised other policies, including the number of visitors allowed in rooms, as the pandemic progressed.

COVID transmission in Magic Valley appears to be at a low point since the emergence of the pandemic, Kern said, although there was one patient treated Sunday.

Immunity, gained by either through vaccination or by getting the virus, is high in Magic Valley, Kern said. The South Central Public Health District no longer provides a monthly COVID risk assessment.

Masks will still be required at St. Luke’s in settings where masks were worn pre-pandemic, such as in operating rooms, but in addition, the requirement will still be required in long-term care settings based on regulatory requirements. The neonatal intensive care unit at the Twin Falls hospital will also still require masks.

Medical staff will put on masks upon a patient’s request, Kern said, and St. Luke’s, in its updated policy, encourages people to use masks based on their personal risk and comfort level.

Masks will be made available for patients, visitors, staff and providers in all locations across the health system.