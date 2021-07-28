St. Luke's Jerome suspends some services due to staff shortages

JEROME — St. Luke's Jerome Medical Center has suspended obstetric and operating room services because of a staffing shortfall, the hospital said Wednesday. The suspension is effective immediately.

St. Luke's said the suspension was because of "limitations in obstetric-trained staffing."

“Maintaining staffing levels is essential to our commitment to safety and supporting services at St. Luke’s Jerome,” said Arlen Blaylock, chief operating officer/CNO for St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome, in a statement. “We are seeing staffing challenges due to a lack of available specialty-trained staff and we are actively working to resolve them. We appreciate the community’s understanding and look forward to reinstating these services as soon as possible.”

All other services provided at St. Luke’s Jerome, including the emergency department and inpatient care, will remain fully operational.

Prenatal OB outpatient appointments will still continue at St. Luke’s Clinic - Jerome Family Medicine.

OB and OR services will be available for patients at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.