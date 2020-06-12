St. Luke's Health System takes moment of silence for George Floyd, equality

St. Luke’s mission is to improve the health of the communities it serves, and therefore it must reflect on bias and inequity in the health system to be able to do that, hospital administration said.

“We know black and brown patients in the U.S. have worse health outcomes than white patients,” Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Twin Falls, Jerome and Wood River, said. “Our job is to help solve that issue.”

People don’t have to look very far to see the inequities in the health system, employees said.

“Even here in the Magic Valley, we see the Latino population being disproportionately impacted by COVID,” Kern said. “So even locally you’re forced to take a step back and say, ‘how can we do better?’”

The action St. Luke’s took was not a political statement, Kern said. It is a reflection of the reality in the communities St. Luke’s serves.

“Is it political?” Kern said. “Is it political to say black and brown people have worse health outcomes? That’s a statement of fact ... The big question is why haven’t we been talking about it more.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1