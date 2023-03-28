TWIN FALLS — A “guest badge” program has been implemented at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Wood River medical centers to help ensure a safe environment, hospital officials say.

“The photo identification badge system is an easy and effective way to increase safety by identifying everyone who enters our hospitals and enables us to better assist with patient and visitor needs,” hospital spokesperson Joy Prudek.

Previously, employees and vendors were required to wear badges; now that policy has been extended to both visitors and those seeking care at the hospitals and physically connected clinics.

Upon entering, people will present a photo ID and be asked what part of the hospital they will be visiting. St. Luke’s employees will take a photo of the individual and a peel-and-stick badge will be created for the person to wear.

Accommodations will be made for people not having a photo ID, but they will still be required to wear a badge.

The policy can help ensure that people coming to the hospitals are doing so for a legitimate reason, said Abbey Abbondandolo, senior director of security for St. Luke’s Health System, in addition to helping employees assist visitors and patients.

“We have visitors that occasionally get disoriented,” Abbondandolo said, adding that the new policy would also prove beneficial in the case of an emergency, allowing the hospital to know how many people are in the facility.

“In that unlikely event, we could provide that information to first responders,” he said.

The new policy started Monday at the two medical centers in Twin Falls and Hailey as part of a pilot program, and it will likely be extended to other St. Luke’s facilities.

Printing the badges for the hundreds of visitors and patients will cause a short delay, Prudek said, which will be shortened as the process becomes more efficient.

St. Luke’s has a goal of the interaction with hospital employees to be between 45 and 60 seconds, but Prudek said badges so far are generally taking between 20 to 45 seconds to get the visitor’s information, input it, take a picture and print the badge.

Badges for children under the age of 14 will include a parent or guardian’s photograph.

St. Luke’s will not share the names of people coming into the facilities with anyone, Prudek said, and will not run visitors’ names against any type of database.

“Our goal as a facility is to provide health care to all patients and others associated with them,” Prudek said.

Abbondandolo said badge policies are becoming more popular at hospitals nationwide.

“This guest badge system is currently being used at many hospitals across the United States, and it has proved to be very effective,” Abbondandolo said.

Abbondandolo was part of a panel that gathered information for a report on the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

Information from that report convinced him to recommend implementing the guest badge program at St. Luke's.

At St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, guest badges will be issued at the information desk inside the main hospital entrance, at the entrance to Medical Plaza One, and at the entrance to the emergency department.

At St. Luke’s Wood River, guest badges will be issued at the front entrance and at the entrance to the emergency department.