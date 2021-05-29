St. Luke's expands virtual care services

TWIN FALLS — All nine of St. Luke’s emergency departments across Idaho will now have access to specialized care thanks to a high-tech upgrade.

Neurologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, social workers, registered nurses, critical care and emergency physicians will be available via live two-way cameras. These medical professionals are located at St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center in Boise.

Telehealth services can be crucial, especially in cases of a stroke, said Dr. Terry Ahern, medical director at St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department in Hailey. When a patient arrives with stroke symptoms, doctors have a short window of time to decide whether they can give clot-busting medication.

“We can actually have a neurologist with us at the bedside on camera and communicating directly with the patient, making an assessment on their neurologic status and helping us decide in real time whether or not to give this potentially life-saving medicine,” Ahern said.

This program is also helpful during inclement weather, said Krista Stadler, senior director of telehealth. Smaller emergency departments also don’t see as many high-risk events as more urban settings see.