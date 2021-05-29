St. Luke's expands virtual care services

TWIN FALLS — All nine of St. Luke’s emergency departments across Idaho will now have access to specialized care thanks to a high-tech upgrade.
Neurologists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, social workers, registered nurses, critical care and emergency physicians will be available via live two-way cameras. These medical professionals are located at St. Luke’s Virtual Care Center in Boise.
Telehealth services can be crucial, especially in cases of a stroke, said Dr. Terry Ahern, medical director at St. Luke’s Wood River Emergency Department in Hailey. When a patient arrives with stroke symptoms, doctors have a short window of time to decide whether they can give clot-busting medication.
“We can actually have a neurologist with us at the bedside on camera and communicating directly with the patient, making an assessment on their neurologic status and helping us decide in real time whether or not to give this potentially life-saving medicine,” Ahern said.
This program is also helpful during inclement weather, said Krista Stadler, senior director of telehealth. Smaller emergency departments also don’t see as many high-risk events as more urban settings see.
“This program gives us a great opportunity to ensure, regardless of where a patient presents, they will have the same access to specialist services and support as they would in any of our major facilities,” Stadler said.
The number of providers in emergency departments won’t change and the cameras will not be on all the time. The cameras do not record, but they do have the ability to zoom in closely to examine pupils or wounds.
Necessary equipment and technology have been installed and virtual services are expected to begin over the next several months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased virtual care visits, St. Luke’s reported. More than 200,000 clinic visits were conducted through telehealth since March 2020.
Gov. Brad Little announced in June that he wants to eliminate more than 150 rules and regulations related to telehealth services, professional licensing requirements and healthcare capacity.