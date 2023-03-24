An educational series sponsored by St. Luke’s Health System and Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health kicks off Wednesday.

All sessions are free and open to the public both virtually and through in-person attendance. Session recordings will be available to any registrants and can also be viewed on the St. Luke’s YouTube page upon conclusion.

The first session, set for noon Wednesday, will discuss asthma inhalers and their possible role in climate change. While inhalers are often a necessary part of effectively managing a person’s asthma, the propellants used in some inhalers can produce substantial greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change, speakers say.

Speakers will also discuss what options may be available to manage asthma that come with a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Speakers include Dr. Gregg Furie, primary care physician and medical director of climate and sustainability at Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Dr. Samantha Green, a family physician at Ontario Hospital Association and Faculty Lead in climate change and health at the University of Toronto's Department of Family and Community Medicine; and Dr. Kathleen Silveira, a pharmacist with St. Luke’s Health System.

Members of the public can join virtually by registering at https://cvent.me/wdNY0N or may attend in person at St. Luke’s Central Plaza Auditorium, 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise (enter the doors across from the fountain).

Coming up, climate and health sessions will discuss the topics of “Climate Change: Expansion of Infectious Borne Disease” on April 12 and “Idaho Climate Economic Impacts” on May 17.