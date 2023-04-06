A technical error in St. Luke’s Health System led to letters meant for certain patients being sent to the incorrect mailing addresses, hospital officials say.

St. Luke’s discovered March 6 that letters were mailed to the wrong addresses on Feb. 17 and Feb. 24.

More than 15,000 people were affected by the mailings, and individuals will be personally notified by St. Luke’s through a mailed letter.

Letters sent to incorrect addresses included the name of the patient and the person responsible for the bill, numbers that St. Luke's generates to track billing and payment, the amount owed and the date of service, hospital officials said. It did not include the type of service for which payment was owed or any other identifying information.

There has been no indication of any attempt to misuse patient information, officials said. Individuals who received another individual’s letter because of this error are asked to destroy the letter.

“At St. Luke’s we are committed to the safety and privacy of our patients, and we regret that this technical error has impacted some individuals in our communities,” said Chris Mayberry, privacy officer at St. Luke’s. “Our team has worked hard to understand how this issue occurred and to prevent it from happening again. We encourage those individuals who receive a letter relating to this incident to enroll in the complimentary identity theft protection services St. Luke’s has made available.”

St. Luke’s has partnered with data breach and recovery service experts IDX to ensure protection for patients who may have been impacted by the incident.

Through this partnership, St. Luke’s is offering free identity theft protection services, 12 months of complimentary credit and CyberScan dark web monitoring and a $1,000,000 insurance reimbursement policy.

Patients with questions about the incident can contact the hospital call center at 833-753-4486 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.