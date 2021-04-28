St. Luke's accepts walk-ins for vaccines; health district holding Lincoln Co. event

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s is now allowing people to walk-in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

The change begins Thursday and is an effort to eliminate barriers that prevent people from getting the protection against COVID-19 that comes from the vaccine, the health system said in a Wednesday statement.

The state also announced this week that people are no longer required to live or work in Idaho to get the vaccine here. This means that anyone who comes to a St. Luke’s vaccination site will be vaccinated.

The vaccine is administered at no cost to the patient.

Teens 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at St. Luke’s sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the walk-in appointment. If the parent or guardian is not present, written or verbal consent will be needed.

Patients should note that COVID-19 vaccination days and hours vary by site and can change. Walk-ins are only accepted on designated vaccine days and times. If you have questions, please call 208-381-9500 for details.