St. Luke’s Wood River resumes some hospital services; Blaine County infection rate continues to climb

KETCHUM — St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center will resume some limited services Friday after widespread COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, including some in health care workers, forced the hospital to close all but emergency services on March 20.

As of Thursday evening, Blaine County had 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, making it the highest number of cases in any Idaho county and giving it one of the highest per-capital infection rates in the world.

The county has about 23,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, so the infection rate is 1,594 per 100,000. New York City has an infection rate of 471 per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times.

“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach to reinstating services to ensure we deliver exceptional care in a safe environment,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief Operating Officer/CNO, Carmen Jacobsen, said in a Thursday statement.

Urgent surgeries and procedures will resume and the mother/baby unit will reopen, the hospital said in the statement.