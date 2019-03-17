KETCHUM — St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center was approved Tuesday as a Level IV Trauma Center, the hospital announced.
The hospital in Ketchum received the designation by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency Center, it said in a statement Wednesday. It demonstrates “the hospital’s ability to provide advanced trauma life support and seamless transfer of patients to a higher-level trauma center when specialized care is needed.”
Of the St. Luke’s Wood River’s approximately 9,000 emergency department cases each year, 29 percent are due to trauma.
“St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center has demonstrated their commitment to providing excellent trauma care for their community; this has been highlighted by their designation as an Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System — Level IV Trauma Center,” system program manager Melissa Ball said in a statement. “The enormous amount of support and dedication from the staff, administrators and EMS providers was evident during the onsite survey, and truly enhances the quality of care provided to trauma patients in the Wood River Valley.”
St. Luke’s Wood River began its push nearly a year ago to seek trauma designation and included an onsite survey in February by evaluators.
The Time Sensitive Emergency System was approved and funded by the Idaho Legislature in 2014 to address three of the top five causes of death in Idaho: trauma, stroke and heart attack.
Idaho recognizes five trauma level designations. The higher-level facilities, I and II, treat more complex patients.
Idaho doesn’t have any level I trauma centers, which are characterized by teaching programs for medical residents and ongoing research, but there are three Level II trauma centers: Saint Alphonsus in southwestern Idaho, Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center was recently designated a Level III and St. Luke’s McCall a Level IV.
