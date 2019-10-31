KETCHUM — St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center continues to grow.
In 2009, the St. Luke’s Wood River Women’s Imaging Center brought digital mammography to Sun Valley. In 2016, 3D imaging came to the hospital. Now, St. Luke’s Wood River is adding a coil to their magnetic resonance imaging machine.
“It’s another tool in the toolbox to detect breast cancer,” Megan Tanous said.
The new add on to the MRI machine, currently at the hospital, will scan women at high risk for breast cancer with more precise detection, said Tanous, chief development officer for the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation. There are coils designated for each body part and help the MRI machine take high-quality images. The MRI machine will help find cancerous cells in denser breasts or implants, she said.
The money for the new coil was funded through community philanthropy, Tanous said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 245,000 women and 2,200 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the United States. Each year in the U.S. 41,000 women and 460 men die from breast cancer.
Many people think that MRIs mean the use of radiation but it involves using radio waves and an incredibly strong magnet to get the images, said Ryan Schmidt, MRI technologist at St. Luke’s Wood River. Another misconception with the machine is how claustrophobic it can be, he said that the Siemens Aera machine the hospital is one of the more spacious models.
Schmidt said that the coil will be ready for use in January.
“It’s always nice to have another arrow in your quiver,” Schmidt said. “Patients don’t have to travel to the Magic Valley or Boise to have that done. It makes working here cutting edge.”
