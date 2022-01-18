 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Luke’s will offer Pfizer COVID boosters for children. Here’s how to schedule one.

BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System will offer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 12- to 15-year-old children, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month expanded the eligibility for boosters to include that age group.

Additionally, St. Luke’s is scheduling booster shots for 5- to 11-year-old children who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. St. Luke’s began to schedule shots for the two groups at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for adolescents aged 12-17. The CDC recommends adolescents receive a booster shot five months after completing their initial two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC also recommends that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5- to 11-year-olds receive an additional vaccine dose 28 days after their second shot. To schedule an appointment, visit MyChart, an online scheduling and records portal, at stlukesonline.org/mychart. Parents or guardians should create a MyChart account for their children and set up proxy access.

Those unable to access MyChart can schedule an appointment by calling 208-381-9500.

