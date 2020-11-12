St. Luke’s to pause some surgeries for weeks, a result of COVID-19 crisis

BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System announced Thursday that it will temporarily stop scheduling certain elective surgeries and procedures due to an increasing number of coronavirus patients in Idaho.

The pause in elective surgeries will begin on Monday and will be in place until Friday, Dec. 25, according to a news release from St. Luke’s. The delay will affect surgeries that can be delayed 90 days or more without negative consequences and require an overnight stay in the hospital.

This pause does not have an impact on elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital.

St. Luke’s medical centers in Boise, Meridian, Magic Valley and Nampa will also cancel all elective procedures that were already scheduled for the week of Nov. 16 requiring an overnight stay, as long as it can be delayed 90 days. Impacted patients will be contacted directly to be notified of cancellations. St. Luke’s hospitals in McCall, Wood River and Mountain Home will not cancel any currently scheduled surgeries.