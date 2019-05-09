TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s of Magic Valley will offer a free community seminar on preventing skin cancer from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level Oak Rooms at the hospital, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Light refreshments will be served.
St. Luke’s health experts will teach about the following:
- Know the signs and symptoms of skin cancer to find it at its earliest and most-treatable stage.
- Be a smart consumer in choosing the correct sunscreen.
- Understand the short-term and long-term effects of sun exposure.
Instructors for the class will be:
- Kurtis Reed, MD — board-certified dermatologist
- Amanda Weston — dermatology nurse practitioner
- Robin Hall — dermatology nurse practitioner
To pre-register, call 208-814-0095.
