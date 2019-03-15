Try 3 months for $3
TWIN FALLS — St. Luke's Magic Valley will offer a free community seminar, "Depression and Treatment Options," from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the hospital's Oak Rooms on the lower level. Lunch will be provided.

The seminar will be presented by Dr. Zach Morairty of St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Department and will focus on the following:

  • The signs and symptoms of depression
  • The latest in treatment options, including electroconvulsive therapy
  • When various treatment options are appropriate
  • The benefits and side effects of different treatments

Pre-registration is recommended. RSVP by calling 208-814-0095.

