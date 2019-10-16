TWIN FALLS — There has never been a time in her life when she hasn’t been taking care of others and serving her community. She remembers growing up doing faith-based volunteer work alongside her parents. It is something she continues to do today.
Her lifelong passion to serve and an interest in oncology that took her by surprise brought Alyson Egan from her native Utah to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute as a cancer nurse.
She arrived in Twin Falls in the early 2000s and was surprised to find the tumor clinic in the middle of a rural area. Over the years, she became so impressed with the quality of care her patients received that she brought her own father here last October, where he was treated until his death.
“Patients literally become part of my family, and that’s something really important to me. It is such an excellent center we have here,” Egan said through tears. “That’s how blessed we are, that I was willing to bring my own family here.”
Egan arrives with her scrubs adorned with popping pink accessories. She is wrapped in a pink cardigan — a favorite of her patients — pink sneakers, pink lipstick and pink nail polish all tied together with glittering silver hoops. On any given day in October in the tumor institute, it’s natural to assume she is representing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this is just her style, Egan says. She wears bright colors every day, though her favorite is pink, and Friday she wears red in support of her son who is deployed in Syria. His service in the Army is another reflection of the value of helping others that is at the heart of Egan’s family.
“My son is serving and taking care of this country,” Egan said. “It’s another thing that goes back to the core of what I taught my kids.”
In the nearly 17 years Egan’s been working at St. Luke’s, she has seen hundreds of patients and acted as a guide through their treatment. Oncology, the study and treatment of tumors, gave her a chance to educate and care for patients in ways she couldn’t do in other fields that require nurses to move quickly from patient to patient. Egan gets to be a constant in her patients’ lives, she said. When the last doctor she worked with died, she was able to assuage her patients’ fears because she knew their individual story and could stand in to work through any new side effects.
“It’s easy for me to take care of people because it’s what I would want for my own family,” Egan said.
Not only has she formed connections with patients, her work has gained her recognition with other hospital staff. Her guidance during their treatment and the level of comfort she provides them is a standout trait, James Grover, lead radiation therapist at the Mountain States Tumor Institute, said.
“Nurses at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute are a vital part of the care for our patients. They provide moral, emotional and physical support to our patients,” Grover said. “Alyson Egan goes above and beyond for our patients by knowing them personally and going out of her way to make sure they are taken care of in all aspects of their lives.”
Egan is intimate with all aspects of life and death as someone is diagnosed and treated for cancer. She stopped in front of a private waiting room where she recalled seeing breast cancer patients talk through their experiences and comfort one another. But there are also families involved, she says. Some spouses and relatives stay with their loved ones day and night, which can be draining without support. This is where Egan says she and her colleagues get to be a “bright spot” in the lives of patients and families.
On a recent occasion, Egan and the others nurses pitched in to buy a gift certificate for a woman who spent all day by her husband’s bedside so she could get a beauty treatment she’d been wanting.
“Yes we take care of the patients, but there’s family, too,” Egan said. “It’s like, ‘that nurse took care of my husband, but she was also cognizant of me, too.’”
She’s trained many nurses in her time and seen some leave almost immediately. The long hours, seeing up to 20 or 30 patients a day and watching a very sick patient’s journey end can be a mentally taxing experience. Egan turns to her faith in difficult times, but she commends the people who are honest enough to leave the job when they know it’s not right for them. Staying strong under the job’s pressure is vital not just for the nurse.
“If you perceive it all as sad and terrible you’re not going to be prepared to provide the support these patients need,” Egan said.
The rewards far outweigh almost everything else for Egan. Watching people recover and hearing from them how supported they feel keeps reminding her why she’s here.
“We have some rough days in the trenches, but we come back,” Egan said. “And we continue to come back.
