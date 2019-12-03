TWIN FALLS — As the first step in celebrating the 50 year anniversary of providing cancer care, St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute announced a name change on Tuesday.
The new name will be St. Luke's Cancer Institute.
Employees gathered at the Twin Falls location wearing pink and purple T-shirts emblazoned with "Shine On!"
The other locations in St. Luke's Health System — Boise, Nampa, and Fruitland — announced the change during a noon presentation, as well.
"Today is an important day for MSTI and St. Luke's," said Melissa Fenderson, director of the Cancer Institute.
Fenderson said the changing was a significant and hard decision.
She and medical oncologist Jared Manning teamed up for a sign reveal at the doorway to the institute.
Manning said the name change won't change the services provided by the institute. "It will make it easier for associate the name with St. Luke's," he said.
"The name change will have a huge benefit for the community," said Melanie Gonzales, Cancer Institute coordinator. "It brings out what we do here."
Gonzales acknowledged one of the hardest parts of the name change will be handled by those answering the phones, who will have to remember to greet callers with "St. Luke's Cancer Institute," instead of "MSTI."
Along with the name change, other events stretching over the course of the coming year were announced during Tuesday's presentation.
Special events for employees, supporters and cancer survivors will be scheduled.
Profiles of physicians, staff, patients and donors will be posted to St. Luke's blog and social media sites.
The "Shine On!" campaign will bring the impact of cancer to light through inspirational and encouraging stories of patients and staff.
St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute opened at St. Luke's Boise location in 1969 and has expanded to five cancer centers across southwest Idaho, including the one at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
