History of Mountain States Tumor Institute

1969 – MSTI opens in St. Luke’s Boise hospital.

1970 – Groundbreaking for MSTI Boise building.

1971 – MSTI building opens in May; MSTI’s first physicist is hired.

1973 – First Breast Cancer Detection Center opens in Boise.

1979 – Dr. Bonnie Vestal, MSTI’s first pediatric oncologist, begins practice.

1980s – MSTI leads landmark study to evaluate effectiveness of new anti-nausea drugs with chemotherapy.

1991 – MSTI Nampa opens.

1992 – Idaho’s first bone marrow transplantation program begins.

2000 – MSTI Meridian opens.

2002 – MSTI Twin Falls and Fruitland open. MSTI Nampa expanded. Radiation therapy comes to Meridian.

2007 – Community outreach program begins.

2010 – MSTI selected as a National Cancer Institute Community Cancer Center.

2011 – Dr Nicole Thurston joins MSTI as the first oncology psychiatrist. Supportive oncology services formalized.

2016 – Tate Fontaine, age 9 months, becomes the first child to undergo an autologous stem cell transplant in Idaho.

2017 – St. Luke’s becomes a national bone marrow registry collection site.

2018 – Patricia Edwards becomes the first patient in Idaho to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant from a related donor.

2019 – Melody Hawley becomes the first patient in Idaho to receive an allogeneic stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor. St. Luke’s MSTI renamed St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.