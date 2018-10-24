TWIN FALLS — Could weight loss or small doses of aspirin prevent breast cancer from coming back?
Those are just a couple of the things St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls is working to find out. Since 2004, the cancer treatment center has had 95 women volunteer to take part in 16 breast cancer clinical research trials. These tests range from experimental treatments to different diagnoses and recurrence prevention techniques.
“We’re not the inventors of these drugs, but we’re the field in which it’s tested,” said Mark Roberts, St. Luke’s administrator in clinical research.
For patients, participation in the trials is entirely up to them, but it offers two benefits: More personalized attention throughout the process, and the potential for a better outcome.
“A lot of these trials need quite a few participants to make the trial valid,” said Steve Loveless, a registered nurse and clinical research coordinator in Twin Falls. And without the participation of many clinics, “you’d never be able to get the information fast enough to make a change.”
Clinical trial participant Sandra Nelson of Twin Falls feels it’s important for people to participate in studies — as long as they’re legitimate. Nelson was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 77 years old in 2016. She had an aggressive form of non-estrogen-related breast cancer, but it was caught early on.
After the bean-sized tumor was removed, oncologist Jared Manning asked Nelson if she would participate in a study conducted by John Hopkins University, she said.
“I’ve always believed that if we don’t participate in studies, we can’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
Upon agreeing to participate, a computer randomly selected her to be in the experimental group, which was given chemotherapy with an additional drug. The hope is the new treatment may block cancer cells from spreading to other cells, she said.
The selection process
Loveless is in charge of reviewing patients at Twin Falls MSTI to determine if they qualify for trial participation.
“Currently, we have about 49 trials open for various diseases,” he said Oct. 5. “If we find a potential patient for a trial, then we let the physician that they’re going to see know.”
Of the ongoing clinical trials, 11 of them are specifically for breast cancer. Most are for patients that are receiving a second or third line of therapy — essentially, the route doctors take when the best-known therapy doesn’t work, Loveless said. And sometimes, patients have to exhibit a certain type of antibody or genetic characteristic to qualify.
Trials are always voluntary, he said, and a patient can opt out at any time — and for any reason.
“Generally I tell the patient, ‘If you don’t like the way my hair is parted and you want to stop, that’s OK,’” Loveless said.
The clinical research trials typically compare the standard therapy to another type of treatment to see if it has a better outcome or not. The participants are randomly selected for which test group they’ll be in.
And in some cases, neither the patient nor the provider knows what test group he or she is in, in order to remove a bias that might lead to a different conclusion, Roberts said. Typically, the patient may know whether she is in the experimental arm of the study or not, but only the research group knows the specific medication being used.
Patients in the trials are given extra attention to monitor side effects.
“Sometimes, that extra set of eyes and ears can make the difference between comfort and discomfort,” Loveless said.
The results of the studies vary. Loveless remembers that St. Luke’s MSTI had a lot of patients participate in one trial testing whether Avastin prolonged the expected lifespan of breast cancer patients. That trial was actually stopped before it was completed because early results showed the drug was not effective. No Twin Falls participants were being actively treated when the trial ended, Loveless said.
It’s possible that humans won’t ever completely eliminate cancer, Roberts said. But if people aren’t dying from it, that’s a good way to start.
“We would never do a study that was not expected to offer more benefits,” he said.
Nelson completed her 17 chemo treatments last year, but she’ll have to do five years of follow-up appointments as part of the clinical trial in which she’s participating. She’s staying optimistic.
“I truthfully am glad I chose that path,” Nelson said. “And we’ll see where it goes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.